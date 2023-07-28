Karbala martyrs gave sacrifices for sake of truth, justice: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed not only his own life but also his loved ones for the establishment and upholding of truth and justice

On the day of the 9th Muharram Prime Minister AJK highlighting the matchless sacrifices rendered by Imam Hussain (RA) and his followers, said, "Hussain is the symbol of sacrifice and struggles for right against wrong and for justice and truth against injustice and falsehood".

Terming Karbala an unforgettable incident in the history of islam, he said, the tragic incident speaks volumes about the patience, fortitude, courage, and perseverance Hazrat Imam Hussain, his family and followers have shown during their struggle for truth against falsehood.

He said that following in the footsteps of Imam Hussain (RA), the people of Kashmir have been scripting a new history of resistance and courage by raising the banner of revolt against the oppressor, who was much bigger in size and strength.

"Today, every Kashmiri in Occupied Kashmir is ready to fight for the protection of Islam", he said.

Urging India to shun its policy of intransigence, the PM said that it was high time that the Indian government must accept the ground reality and gave Kashmiris their birthright, the right to self-determination.

He further said that Kashmiris' struggle for the right to self-determination would continue till every inch of occupied Kashmir was freed from India's illegal occupation.