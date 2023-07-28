Open Menu

Karbala Martyrs Gave Sacrifices For Sake Of Truth, Justice: Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Karbala martyrs gave sacrifices for sake of truth, justice: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed not only his own life but also his loved ones for the establishment and upholding of truth and justice

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed not only his own life but also his loved ones for the establishment and upholding of truth and justice.

On the day of the 9th Muharram Prime Minister AJK highlighting the matchless sacrifices rendered by Imam Hussain (RA) and his followers, said, "Hussain is the symbol of sacrifice and struggles for right against wrong and for justice and truth against injustice and falsehood".

Terming Karbala an unforgettable incident in the history of islam, he said, the tragic incident speaks volumes about the patience, fortitude, courage, and perseverance Hazrat Imam Hussain, his family and followers have shown during their struggle for truth against falsehood.

He said that following in the footsteps of Imam Hussain (RA), the people of Kashmir have been scripting a new history of resistance and courage by raising the banner of revolt against the oppressor, who was much bigger in size and strength.

"Today, every Kashmiri in Occupied Kashmir is ready to fight for the protection of Islam", he said.

Urging India to shun its policy of intransigence, the PM said that it was high time that the Indian government must accept the ground reality and gave Kashmiris their birthright, the right to self-determination.

He further said that Kashmiris' struggle for the right to self-determination would continue till every inch of occupied Kashmir was freed from India's illegal occupation.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Karbala Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family From Government Muharram

Recent Stories

RFK Jr. Says Biden Administration Denied His Reque ..

RFK Jr. Says Biden Administration Denied His Requests for Secret Service Protect ..

20 seconds ago
 All set to observe Youm-e-Ashura in AJK

All set to observe Youm-e-Ashura in AJK

22 seconds ago
 Flag March held in Larkana

Flag March held in Larkana

23 seconds ago
 Russia, African Countries Discussing Ways to Resol ..

Russia, African Countries Discussing Ways to Resolve Grain Crisis - African Unio ..

25 seconds ago
 Russia to Create Crisis Management Centers in Afri ..

Russia to Create Crisis Management Centers in Africa - Joint Action Plan

5 minutes ago
 Russia Seeking to Build Strategic Partnership With ..

Russia Seeking to Build Strategic Partnership With African Countries - Putin

5 minutes ago
Chairman of African Union Says Ceasefire in Ukrain ..

Chairman of African Union Says Ceasefire in Ukraine Must Be Reached

5 minutes ago
 Russia, Africa to Bolster Civil Nuclear Energy Coo ..

Russia, Africa to Bolster Civil Nuclear Energy Cooperation - Joint Action Plan

5 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Attack on Russia's Taganrog: Kiev Conti ..

Kremlin on Attack on Russia's Taganrog: Kiev Continues Striking Civilian Infrast ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt releases flood management funds to district c ..

Govt releases flood management funds to district commissioners

12 minutes ago
 Russia to Continue to Supply Grain to Africa Both ..

Russia to Continue to Supply Grain to Africa Both on Commercial Basis, for Free ..

12 minutes ago
 African Leaders Showed Political Will to Cooperate ..

African Leaders Showed Political Will to Cooperate With Russia - Putin

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir