Kashmir A UN Recognized Dispute, Not A Constitutional Matter For India: Senior Hurriyat Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 01:17 PM

Kashmir a UN recognized dispute, not a constitutional matter for India: Senior Hurriyat leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader and Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Altaf Hussain Wani said on Monday that Kashmir was a UN recognized disputed that needs to be resolved peacefully on the basis of universally accepted principle of right to self-determination.

He was responding to UK Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer's contention on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir that had stated "Any constitutional issues in India are a matter for the Indian Parliament, and Kashmir is a bilateral issue for India and Pakistan to resolve peacefully".

"Kashmir is in no way a constitutional matter for India but it remains to be one of the oldest unresolved issues pending on the UN agenda" Wani replied in a letter addressed to the Labour Party leader.

Referring to over a dozen UN resolutions, calling for holding a free, fair, impartial plebiscite in Kashmir Wani said that the UK was one of those great nations that have wholeheartedly voted in favour of these historic resolutions promising right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

Expressing his astonishment over Starmer's contentious remarks on the Kashmir issue, Wani regrettably noted that the stance adopted in this letter on Kashmir was not only far away from reality but it was in conflict with Labour Party's very own resolution calling for humanitarian and international observers to enter Kashmir.

He said that this historic resolution was adopted at the party's conference in September last year soon after Narendar Modi's government stripped Kashmir of its independent status in August.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement from Srinagar JKNF spokesman condemned in strong terms the stepped up human rights violations in Kashmir.

