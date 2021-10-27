UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Black Day Observed In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:41 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Kashmir Black Day was observed in Quetta and other cities of Balochistan to express solidarity with the innocent Kashmiri brethrens in occupied valley and also paid tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir Freedom struggle.

Various rallies and seminars were held across the province including Quetta to express unwavering support and complete solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The participants of the rallies carried placards and Kashmiri flags and chanted slogans against the Indian army to highlight longstanding issue of Kashmir and to expose Indian brutalities in occupied valley against unarmed civilians.

People of Kashmir have been resisting the Indian occupation for the last 74 years while the timid Indian forces have killed hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri men, women and children.

They said that the Indian repression cannot break the will of the Kashmiri people who are determined to continue their struggle for right to self-determination till complete success.

The hearts of the people of Balochistan beat with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, they said adding that the day is not far when oppressed people of Kashmir will get their basic human right, the right of self determination.

They condemned the ongoing violence against innocent Kashmiris and serious violation of fundamental human rights and International laws by the Indian occupation forces.

They said that the world has witnessed that Indian state terrorism, extra-judicial killing of innocent Kashmiris, unprecedented restrictions in freedom of speech, fake encounters, cordon-and-search operations, custodial torture and deaths, enforced disappearances and moreover the occupation forces did not allow the people to take part in the funeral prayer and burial of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani.

