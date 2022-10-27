Kashmir Black Day observed in Larkana division

The Kashmir Black Day was observed throughout the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana Division on Thursday, against India's illegitimate occupation of Kashmir

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Kashmir Black Day was observed throughout the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana Division on Thursday, against India's illegitimate occupation of Kashmir.

Rallies and seminars were organized by social and cultural organizations in five districts of Larkana division to draw attention of the world community towards the burning issue of Kashmir and to condemn the Indian atrocities against the people of the held Kashmir. They urged Indian government to give the Kashmirs their divine right of self-determination.

In Larkana city, a protest rally was taken out from Government Pilot Higher Secondary school by the education Department in collaboration with civil society and NGOs to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. The rally was led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner-II and District Officer Education.

People from all walks of life, including teachers, social workers, citizens and others participated in the rally. The participants were raising slogans for the liberation of Kashmir by condemning the Indian atrocities in the Held Valley The rally was terminated at Jinnah Bagh Chowk Larkana.

In Kashmore-Kandhkot district, rallies were taken out by the district administration, various political and social organizations, citizens, various government and non-government organizations to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

A Black Day rally was taken out from the DC Office to Ghanta Ghar Chowk Kandhkot which was led by Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Munwwar Ali Mithani. The rally was jointly organized by the district administration, civil society and NGOs in the district. The participants were carrying banners and placards with shouting slogans against the oppressive Indian government.

Addressing the rally, Deputy Commissioner Munawwar Ali Mithani and others said that they want to tell the world community that Kashmir was our integral part the people of which would soon get liberation from the Indian clutches. He said that the people of Pakistan would continue to support their Kashmiris brothers.

A similar protest rally was also led by Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh to mark the Day. Started from DC Office, the rally was culminated at Press Club. The speakers, on the occasion, demanded the Indian government to terminate the special status, it granted to Held Kashmir. They expressed their firm resolve to morally and politically support the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.