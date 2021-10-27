Kashmir Black Day observed in northern Sindh

The Black-Day was observed throughout the Northern Sindh to expressed the solidarity with the Kashmiri people and lodged protest against grave human rights violations in restive Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Rallies and functions were held in Sukkur, Shiakrpur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Jaccababad, Kashmor- Kandhkot and other districts of Sindh to drawn attention of the world community towards the burning issue of Kashmir

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Black-Day was observed throughout the Northern Sindh to expressed the solidarity with the Kashmiri people and lodged protest against grave human rights violations in restive Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Rallies and functions were held in Sukkur, Shiakrpur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Jaccababad, Kashmor- Kandhkot and other districts of Sindh to drawn attention of the world community towards the burning issue of Kashmir.

All officials of Federal and provincial governments including faculty and members of Universities and students wore black arms bands while on duty to expressed political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

Speakers while addressing at a solidarity rally in Sukkur have urged the world powers to take notice of human rights violations and killings in Indian Kashmir.

DC Sukkur Javed Ahmed. who led the rally, appealed to the world community to take notice of the recent killings in Kashmir and put pressure on India to come to the negotiating table to settle the Kashmir dispute.

The rally was attended by para medical staff officials of several departments and a large number of human rights and civil society activists from Pakistan.