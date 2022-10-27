UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Black Day Observed In Orakzai With Resolve To Continue Support For Kashmiri People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 08:32 PM

The district administration, government officials, tribal elders, civil society, teachers and students here on Thursday observed Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The participants carried out rallies in favor of the Kashmiri people and expressed resolve to continue supporting them till liberation of the Held Valley from illegal Indian occupation.

They said that despite of unleashing all sorts of human rights violations, use of brutal force and killing of innocent Kashmiri youth and leaders, the Indian government miserably failed to subdue the Kashmiri people and their just demand for the right to self-determination.

The participants of the protest rallies chanted slogans against India and also demanded of the international community to get the Kashmir issue resolved as per the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

