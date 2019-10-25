UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Black Day To Be Observed On Oct 27

Kashmir Black Day to be observed on Oct 27

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :On the directions of Punjab government, 'Kashmir Black Day' will be observed on Oct 27 to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The national flag would remain half-mast in all government buildings on the day.

The district administration has arranged various programs to highlight the Kashmir issue and expressed solidarity with Kahmiris.

A seminar will be held at District Council Hall on Sunday in which parliamentarians, divisional commissioner, regional police officer, deputy commissioner and CPO will participate.

The officers of divisional and district administration, students and people from different Walks of life will also participate.

After the seminar, Kashmir Solidarity Walk would also be held from District Council Chowk to clock tower. Special prayers will be offered for martyrs of held Kashmir.

Meanwhile, seminars, speech declamation, painting competitions and other events would be held at different educational institutions to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. Various political, religious, social and other organisations have also arranged rallies, seminars, conferences and other programmes.

The banners inscribed with different slogans of solidarity with Kashmiris have been displayed at conspicuous places throughout the district by the district administration, municipal corporation, district council, FWMC, PHA, municipal committees and other organisations.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that proper security arrangements have been made to observe a black day on Oct 27. He said that similar programmes had also been arranged at tehsil headquarters of the district to mark the day.

