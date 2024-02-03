Kashmir Boat Rally held, marking advent of 3-day Kashmir Solidarity Day programs in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) A Kashmir Boat Rally was organized on Saturday at Mangla Dam Lake to renew love and affection between the people of Pakistan and Kashmir on the eve of the scheduled nationwide Kashmir Solidarity Day falling on February 5, besides several other events being hosted to observe the day across AJK, official sources said.

Like across Pakistan, including Azad Jammu Kashmir, Kashmir Solidarity Day is being celebrated in Mirpur on February 5 to reiterate complete solidarity with the freedom-loving people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)with zeal and fervour.

The rally hosted by the Mirpur district administration with the coordination of all social, political, religious, and public representative organizations was led by the eminent elders of the local civil society to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day celebrations. A great deal of enthusiasm was witnessed among the thousands of participants in the rally, raising zindabad slogans for Pakistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir, and freedom-loving brethren in the IIOJ&K, waving the national flags of Pakistan and AJK on this occasion.

Elaborating on the scheduled colorful programs to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day starting from February 3, Mirpur Deputy Commissioner and Chairman National Events Organizing Committee Yasir Riaz Chaudhry told APP at Mangla Lake on this occasion that a major Kashmir Solidarity Day event in this district will be held at Mangla Bridge, gateway to this part of AJK, where human chains by people of adjoining Jhelum district and Mirpur district of AJK will be the hallmark of the grand day.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a series of the national Kashmir Solidarity Day ceremonies include the grand boat rally held at the Mangla Dam reservoir on February 3 and a grand car and motorbike rally to be taken out from Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah International sports Stadium in Mirpur city at 2.00 pm on Sunday to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day celebrations.

Besides the city notables, Commissioner Mirpur Ch. Shoukat, DIG Police Ch. Sajaad Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Ch, SSP Kamran Ali, Acting Div. Director PID Javed Malik, Tehsildar Ch. Imran Yousaf and elders of the local civil society will lead and supervise the grand events to be organized with the unfurling of the national flags of Pakistan and AJK to mark the auspices day.

The national flags of Pakistan, besides banners bearing Zindaabad slogans for Pakistan and Kashmir, are being displayed and hoisted to mark the day simultaneously with the nationwide solidarity day programs, under the joint auspices of the AJK government, including divisional and administrative bodies and elected bodies, as well as all segments of civil society.

