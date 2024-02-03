Open Menu

Kashmir Boat Rally Held, Marking Advent Of 3-day Kashmir Solidarity Day Programs In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Kashmir Boat Rally held, marking advent of 3-day Kashmir Solidarity Day programs in AJK

A Kashmir Boat Rally was organized on Saturday at Mangla Dam Lake to renew love and affection between the people of Pakistan and Kashmir on the eve of the scheduled nationwide Kashmir Solidarity Day falling on February 5, besides several other events being hosted to observe the day across AJK, official sources said

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) A Kashmir Boat Rally was organized on Saturday at Mangla Dam Lake to renew love and affection between the people of Pakistan and Kashmir on the eve of the scheduled nationwide Kashmir Solidarity Day falling on February 5, besides several other events being hosted to observe the day across AJK, official sources said.

Like across Pakistan, including Azad Jammu Kashmir, Kashmir Solidarity Day is being celebrated in Mirpur on February 5 to reiterate complete solidarity with the freedom-loving people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)with zeal and fervour.

The rally hosted by the Mirpur district administration with the coordination of all social, political, religious, and public representative organizations was led by the eminent elders of the local civil society to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day celebrations. A great deal of enthusiasm was witnessed among the thousands of participants in the rally, raising zindabad slogans for Pakistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir, and freedom-loving brethren in the IIOJ&K, waving the national flags of Pakistan and AJK on this occasion.

Elaborating on the scheduled colorful programs to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day starting from February 3, Mirpur Deputy Commissioner and Chairman National Events Organizing Committee Yasir Riaz Chaudhry told APP at Mangla Lake on this occasion that a major Kashmir Solidarity Day event in this district will be held at Mangla Bridge, gateway to this part of AJK, where human chains by people of adjoining Jhelum district and Mirpur district of AJK will be the hallmark of the grand day.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a series of the national Kashmir Solidarity Day ceremonies include the grand boat rally held at the Mangla Dam reservoir on February 3 and a grand car and motorbike rally to be taken out from Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah International sports Stadium in Mirpur city at 2.00 pm on Sunday to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day celebrations.

Besides the city notables, Commissioner Mirpur Ch. Shoukat, DIG Police Ch. Sajaad Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Ch, SSP Kamran Ali, Acting Div. Director PID Javed Malik, Tehsildar Ch. Imran Yousaf and elders of the local civil society will lead and supervise the grand events to be organized with the unfurling of the national flags of Pakistan and AJK to mark the auspices day.

The national flags of Pakistan, besides banners bearing Zindaabad slogans for Pakistan and Kashmir, are being displayed and hoisted to mark the day simultaneously with the nationwide solidarity day programs, under the joint auspices of the AJK government, including divisional and administrative bodies and elected bodies, as well as all segments of civil society.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Police Sports Muhammad Ali Jinnah Civil Society Car Dam Jammu Lead Jhelum Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir February Sunday Event All From Government Love

Recent Stories

Businessman looted at gunpoint in Wah

Businessman looted at gunpoint in Wah

1 minute ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

1 minute ago
 SIDA books its BPS-18 officer in FIR of embezzling ..

SIDA books its BPS-18 officer in FIR of embezzling Rs41 million funds

1 minute ago
 Reforms of economy underway: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

Reforms of economy underway: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

25 minutes ago
 FM attends Third Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in ..

FM attends Third Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels

25 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation betw ..

Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses

25 minutes ago
Waqar Mehdi, Shahi Syed discuss election matters

Waqar Mehdi, Shahi Syed discuss election matters

25 minutes ago
 Man arrested for killing brother in Hazro

Man arrested for killing brother in Hazro

23 minutes ago
 PMLN to resume development pace after forming govt ..

PMLN to resume development pace after forming govt: Rana Sanaullah

23 minutes ago
 Culture is the only weapon to connect everyone: Ja ..

Culture is the only weapon to connect everyone: Jamal Shah

23 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting in connection with general elect ..

DC chairs meeting in connection with general election

23 minutes ago
 Knife attacker wounds three at major Paris train s ..

Knife attacker wounds three at major Paris train station

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir