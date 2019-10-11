UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Committee Hyderabad Takes Out Rally Against Indian Atrocities In IoK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:39 PM

Expressing solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Committee Hyderabad took out a rally here Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Expressing solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Committee Hyderabad took out a rally here Friday.

Hundreds of people participated in the rally which culminated outside Hyderabad Press Club.

The participants formed a chain of hands which stretches to around 100 meters to reflect the nation's bonding with the Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said Pakistani nation stood in good stead with their Kashmiris brothers and sisters in their time of trial.

They condemned the Indian military's atrocities in the valley as well as revocation of the Kashmir's special status.

"Indian atrocities amid ongoing curfew entering the 10th week can neither dent the resolve of Kashmiris for freedom nor can force them to become a part of India," said Engineer Noman Ali, the committee's district head.

Ali said Pakistan would keep fighting the case of Kashmir despite a black out of the atrocities and human rights violations by the large segments of the international media, mainly western media.

He said the international community particularly the United Nations had a major role to play to put an end to Indian barbarity and to allow the right of self determination to Kashmiris.

Muhammad Abid and other organizers of he demonstration also spoke.

