Kashmir Committee Jeddah observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

The Kashmir Committee, Jeddah on Friday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for their right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Kashmir Committee, Jeddah on Friday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for their right to self-determination. The committee strongly condemned India 's recent attempts at unilaterally altering the status-quo, which aims at undermining the demographics and the disputed nature of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in utter violation of the relevant UN resolutions, a message reaching here from Jeddah said.

The committee also condemned Indian steps such as complete lock-down of IOK, deployment of additional troops, imposition of curfew, house arrest of Kashmiri leaders and suspension of communication services which constituted serious violations of human rights that remained a hallmark of Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee asked India to allow international human rights and humanitarian organizations, unhindered access to the occupied state. The committee also condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian forces on the Line of Control (LoC) with intentional targeting of civilian areas.

The committee stressed that the core dispute between Pakistan and India and current catastrophic situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir was the result of non-resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The committee urged India to implement UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir which declare that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir would be made in accordance with the will of the people.

The committee called upon the international community to fulfill its obligations by persuading India to implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

The committee commended Pakistan for its unconditional political, moral and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri struggle and denounced continued Indian occupation of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.The committee expressed gratitude to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for their consistent support to the Kashmiri struggle.

The meeting was attended by Acting Consul General Shaiq Ahmed Bhutto, President Kashmir Committee Jeddah Chapter, Masood Puri, Ghulam Nabi Butt, Amil Usmani, Pervaiz Yusuf Maseeh and Sardar Iqbal Yusuf, the message said.