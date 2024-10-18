Open Menu

Kashmir Council EU Condemns India’s Involvement In Terrorism In Canada

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 10:05 PM

The Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) on Friday strongly condemned India's involvement in terrorism acts and conspiracy for violence in Canada and United States

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Oct, 2024) The Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) on Friday strongly condemned India's involvement in terrorism acts and conspiracy for violence in Canada and United States.

Kashmir Council Europen Union, Chairman Ali Raza Syed said the accusations made by Canada reveal India's malicious agenda on the international front, said a statement issued here.

"This situation proves that India is not only engaging in state terrorism and violent extremism against the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and helpless communities in various parts of India and but also endangering the sovereignty and security of other countries " he added.

The KCEU’s Chairman urges the international community to take immediate notice of this issue to restrain India from the horrible activities that posed a threat to global peace.

He said, "We appreciated the Canadian government’s courageous action in globally exposing India's terrorist acts in its country."

This bold step had set an example for other countries to raise their voices against India’s illegal and oppressive actions, he said, adding India must abandon its policy of terrorism and adhere to international laws and agreements to maintain global peace and security.

Ali Raza Syed said, India illegally had deployed military forces in large parts of IIOJK since October 27, 1947 and it had been involved in serious crimes against humanity in the IIOJK.

Kashmiris of IIOJK and Azad Kashmir based in other parts of the world observe 27th October as black day and hold protest every year. Like the previous years, KCEU will observe a protest demonstration in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels on October 27, 2024.

He said, India must be held accountable for its ongoing atrocities against the people of IIOJK, and it should be forced to respect their freedom and right to self-determination. By promoting extremism and using state power to suppress the people of IIOJK and minorities in different parts of India, the Indian government wad destabilizing the whole region, he said , adding Now, this extremism and terrorism had spread beyond its borders.

The Kashmir Council Europe’s Chairman called on the international community, especially the United Nations and human rights organizations, to intervene and take immediate steps to stop India's oppression and to protect Kashmiris.

"We also urge the international community to exert pressure on India to seek a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue and to grant the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination," Ali Raza Syed concluded.

