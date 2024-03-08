Open Menu

Kashmir Council EU Rejects Modi's Deceitful Trap, Calls For End To Atrocities In Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 09:59 PM

Kashmir Council EU rejects Modi's deceitful trap, calls for end to atrocities in Kashmir

Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) has denounced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to occupied Srinagar, stating that Kashmiris will not be ensnared by his cunning political tactics

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) has denounced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to occupied Srinagar, stating that Kashmiris will not be ensnared by his cunning political tactics.

As protests erupted in Srinagar and across occupied Kashmir during Modi's visit, Kashmir Council EU Chief Ali Raza Syed condemned the ongoing atrocities committed by Indian security forces, said a press release.

The arrest of hundreds of Kashmiri youths ahead of Modi's arrival further underscores the oppressive tactics employed by India in the region.

Despite Modi's promises of false privileges, Kashmiris remain steadfast in their struggle for self-determination, as India continues to violate their fundamental rights.

Syed emphasized the urgent need for an end to the brutalities faced by Kashmiris and the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.

Kashmir Council Europe stands in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, calling for justice and the restoration of their right to self-determination.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Europe Narendra Modi Visit Srinagar

Recent Stories

IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder

IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder

5 minutes ago
 PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing perso ..

PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: K ..

9 minutes ago
 Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

9 minutes ago
 Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey St ..

Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium

9 minutes ago
 500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai cr ..

500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown

9 minutes ago
 CED organises seminar to mark International Women' ..

CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day

14 minutes ago
Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record ..

Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures

14 minutes ago
 Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

14 minutes ago
 AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of Marc ..

AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March

14 minutes ago
 Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agen ..

Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agency

5 minutes ago
 Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five

Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five

5 minutes ago
 Campaigning wraps up in Portugal snap vote with ri ..

Campaigning wraps up in Portugal snap vote with right ahead

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir