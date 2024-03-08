(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) has denounced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to occupied Srinagar, stating that Kashmiris will not be ensnared by his cunning political tactics.

As protests erupted in Srinagar and across occupied Kashmir during Modi's visit, Kashmir Council EU Chief Ali Raza Syed condemned the ongoing atrocities committed by Indian security forces, said a press release.

The arrest of hundreds of Kashmiri youths ahead of Modi's arrival further underscores the oppressive tactics employed by India in the region.

Despite Modi's promises of false privileges, Kashmiris remain steadfast in their struggle for self-determination, as India continues to violate their fundamental rights.

Syed emphasized the urgent need for an end to the brutalities faced by Kashmiris and the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.

Kashmir Council Europe stands in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, calling for justice and the restoration of their right to self-determination.

