Kashmir Council Europe To Hold Candle Light Vigil In Brussels Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Brussels based Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) will hold a candlelight vigil on February 5, in order to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

"The programme will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 5 in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, in front of Central Station in Brussels, the EU headquarters", KC-EU Chairman Ali Raza Syed told APP's correspondent over telephone from Brussels, on Saturday.

"BBC's documentary 'India: The Modi Question' will also be telecast. The documentary highlights Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hostile attitude towards the the country's Muslim minority. It also shows the horrors of the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat, and Modi's role as the then chief minister of the state", he added.

"More than a 1,000 people were killed in these riots, most of whom were Muslims. At the same time, many Muslim women were sexually assaulted under the plan and serious human rights violations were committed by the Gujarat police.

The film also talks about police violence during the implementation of the Modi government's controversial Citizenship Act in 2019", Ali Raza said.

The BBC's documentary raised questions about India's democratic system under the Modi government and the polarization of India on the basis of religion. The documentary also highlighted violations of the rights of Kashmiris, he said.

He said, "We express solidarity with the oppressed people of the IIOJK, who have been suffering from Indian brutalities for the last seven decades." "We will continue to support the people of Kashmir till the resolution of the dispute in the light of UNSC resolutions. People of Kashmir are struggling peacefully for their right to self-determination", he said.

Ali Raza Syed demanded that the UN and the EU should play their role for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. He also urged human rights organizations to pressurize India to stop severe violations of human rights in the IIOJK.

