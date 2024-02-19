Open Menu

Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl Produced In 1339

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 07:31 PM

The origins of Kashmir's shawl industry can be traced back to the Shahmiri rule in the Himalayan state, when the first Kashmiri shawl was handcrafted in 1339

However, it gained global recognition during the later period of the Afghan empire.

According to a report, Kashmir's shawl industry is one of the oldest in the world, showcasing the exceptional skills of its artisans and workers.

However, amid the acclaim and admiration for Kashmiri shawls, a darker reality persists.

Despite their remarkable craftsmanship, the workers in this industry continue to face systematic exploitation.

The puppet government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, along with exporters, has been implicated in perpetuating this exploitation, particularly over the past three decades.

As Kashmir's shawl industry continues to flourish and captivate global audiences, it is imperative to address the exploitation faced by its artisans. Preserving this cultural heritage requires not only celebrating its past achievements but also ensuring a dignified and equitable future for those who contribute to its enduring legacy.

