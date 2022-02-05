UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Day Observed In Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 03:01 PM

Kashmir Day observed in Sialkot

The district administration took out a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration took out a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), here on Saturday.

The rally started from Katchehry Chowk and culminated at Allama Iqbal Chowk after passing through several main inter-city roads.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Punjab board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar, District Police Officer (DPO)Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Abdul Rauf Mehr, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Murtaza, Health CEO Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry, Educationist Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema and people from all walks of life participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. They held placards and flags of Pakistan and Kashmir.

Addressing the rally participants at Katchehry Chowk, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Ahsan Saleem Baryar, Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi and DPO Hassan Iqbal said that Pakistan will continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people globally.

They criticized mounting human rights violations, genocide and custodial killings of innocent Kashmiris by Indian army in the IIOJK.

They said that freedom was the basic right of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and none could deny this fact.

They said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are safeguarding the ideological and geographical boundaries of the country and they have rendered sacrifices for the security and stability of the country and the nation. They said that the entire nation is proud of Pakistan Armed Forces.

One minute silence was observed to express solidarity with the Kashmiris. Prayers were offered for the independence of Kashmir, and development and prosperity of Pakistan.

>