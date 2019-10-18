Kashmir day observed on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

Kashmir Day was observed on Friday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people, suffering under the occupied Indian authorities

Islambad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Kashmir Day was observed on Friday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people, suffering under the occupied Indian authorities.At 03:00 pm, sirens were blared across the country and people stood up with the ringing of the sirens.Last Friday, a human chain was formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad to express solidarity with Kashmiris.The government has decided to observe every Friday as Kashmir Solidarity Day in a show of support to besieged people of the held valley, which was illegally and unilaterally annexed by India on August 5.Normal life continues to remain affected for the 75th straight day, Friday, in the occupied Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of the Jammu region due to the Indian military lockdown and suspension of the internet and prepaid cellular services.

Occupied Kashmir Media Service reported that shops and business establishments continue to remain closed except for few hours in the morning and evening.

Private vehicles are plying on the roads but the absence of public transport is adding to people's woes. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities are without students as uncertainty and atmosphere of scare are preventing them to attend the classes.