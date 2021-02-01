UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Day To Be Celebrated With Zeal And Fervor On Feb 5: HRA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:24 PM

Kashmir Day to be celebrated with zeal and fervor on Feb 5: HRA

Human Rights Activist Tehzeem Masood here on Monday said that the nation will observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5 with full zeal and fervor and to acknowledge the struggle of Kashmiris since last 74 years

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Human Rights Activist Tehzeem Masood here on Monday said that the nation will observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5 with full zeal and fervor and to acknowledge the struggle of Kashmiris since last 74 years.

Talking to APP, she said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a rallies on the day for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers, adding that Kashmir was our jugular vein, Pakistan and Kashmir were inseparable from each other.

The entire Pakistani nation was united and ready to thwart India's nefarious design, she said, adding,India was trying to suppress freedom voice of Kashmiri people through different clever tactics which were being foiled by braved people of Kashmir during struggling of freedom.

The people of Pakistan stand with Kashmiri people till their achievement of freedom and they will not be left on brutality of India, she said.

The present leadership of India was planning to impose war in Asia and wanted to spread instability in the region, she added.

