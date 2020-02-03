UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Day To Be Observed In Northern Sindh On Feb. 05

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 06:20 PM

Kashmir Day to be observed in northern Sindh on Feb. 05

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Day will be observed in northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts on February 5 (Wednesday) to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Day will be observed in northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts on February 5 (Wednesday) to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

The day will start with special prayers in almost all mosques of the region for early freedom of occupied Kashmir. Quran Khawani will also be arranged after Fajr prayers where the participants will offer fateha for the souls of martyrs of Kashmir struggle.

The religious, political as well as social organizations will arrange a number of function, meetings, seminars and walks to highlight the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Taluka Municipal Administrations (TMAs) has also chalk-out the various programmes in this regard. Besides, the social organizations as well as political parties have also chalked out programmes to mark the day.

Related Topics

Sindh United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Sukkur Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki Kandhkot February All

Recent Stories

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

56 minutes ago

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

56 minutes ago

Deptt of Ophthalmology Khyber Teaching Hospital pi ..

5 minutes ago

Germany keen to promote bilateral trade relations

5 minutes ago

Idea of Mentioning God in Russian Constitution to ..

10 minutes ago

MoFAIC honours strategic partners, business leader ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.