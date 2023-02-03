UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Day To Be Observed On Feb 5

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Kashmir Day to be observed on Feb 5

The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed in division like other parts of the province on Sunday

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed in division like other parts of the province on Sunday.

The public rallies, walks will be arranged in all the five districts of the division as well as meetings, seminars, debate competitions and quiz programmes will also be held in educational institutions so that the younger generation may learn about the Kashmir issue.

The day will also be observed at Taluka level of the district administrations of all the districts as well as Municipal Administrations (MAs) will also chalk-out the various programmes in that regard.

Besides, the social organizations as well as political parties will also chalk-out their programmes in that regard.

