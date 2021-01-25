Kashmir day to be observed on Feb 5 to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren: DC Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Monday said that the Kashmir solidarity day will be observed on February 5 in Sukkur with great national fervour

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Monday said that the Kashmir solidarity day will be observed on February 5 in Sukkur with great national fervour.

He said that the day is being observed to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to UN resolutions.

DC said that the people of the Sukkur salutes the families of over 90,000 Kashmiris who have sacrificed their lives in the valiant struggle to attain their inalienable right to freedom.

One minute silence would also be observed to pay tributes to Kashmiri martyres, the DC added.

A number of seminars and symposium will be held in the Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccababd, Ghotki and other districts of the northern Sindh. Various political, religious and social organisations have planned to stage protest demos, seminars and symposium on the day.