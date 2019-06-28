Kashmir delegation calls for exposing true face of Indian state-terrorism, increased human rights abuses in IOK

Addressing ongoing 41st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday, Deputy Head of the 10-member Kashmir delegation and Executive Director NGO KIIR Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan expressed the hope that the UN High Commissioner

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Addressing ongoing 41st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday, Deputy Head of the 10-member Kashmir delegation and Executive Director NGO KIIR Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan expressed the hope that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will update the Council about the sufferings of the people of the bleeding Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Friday.

"My organization while welcoming the update by the High Commissioner is concerned about the follow up report about the human rights situation which was expected to be released early this month, he said, according to the message.

Amjad underlined that the first report emphasized exposing Indian authorities and occupation forces indulging in gross and systematic violations including rape, extra- judicial killings, enforced and involuntary disappearances, blinding by pellet short guns of all ages, deprivation of freedom of expression, use of excessive force and finally shoot at sight by the trigger happy Indian forces which continues till date, the message said.

The Kashmiri leader observed as saying that the institutions like British Parliament, European Union subcommittee on human rights, Amnesty International and JKCCS , in last one year discussed situation of IOK and showed serious concern about the atrocities committed by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian held Jammu & Kashmir.

"The silence of the global institutions like this council intensified Indian arrogance that besides continued calls for dialogue by the other parties to the dispute the Indian government has unilaterally rejected the offers for dialogue on Kashmir for a peaceful settlement", Amjad Yousaf added expressing grave concern over the continual Indian hostile approach towards the early peaceful settlement of the much-delayed global issue of Jammu & Kashmir.