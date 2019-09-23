UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Dispute, A Threat To World Peace: Mishal

Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:35 PM

Kashmir dispute, a threat to world peace: Mishal

Mishal Malik, wife of Kashmiri freedom movement leader, Yasin Malik Monday said Kashmir issue was a threat to world peace if the issue is not resolved in a peaceful manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Mishal Malik, wife of Kashmiri freedom movement leader, Yasin Malik Monday said Kashmir issue was a threat to world peace if the issue is not resolved in a peaceful manner.

Talking to Pakistan Television channel, she urged the world leaders to make efforts for resolving this longstanding issue according to the resolution of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as it was nuclear flash point between India and Pakistan.

"If war started between these two nuclear states of south Asia, 90% of the world population would be affected," she added.

Mishal Malik pointed out India had already given threats to attack Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K).

She was of the view that Pakistan must inform UNGC about the plight of detained Kashmiri leaders including Yaseen Malki, deteriorating human right violations in the occupied valley after August 5, when Indian government had abolished special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Mishal Malik said that the Kashmiri people would go to streets for their right to self-determination if lockdown by the Indian occupation forces was lifted.

