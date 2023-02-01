Internationally recognized dispute of Jammu and Kashmir region is the direct creation of India when in dire violation of the August 12, 1947, Standstill Agreement she committed military aggression by landing her troops at Srinagar airport on October 27, 1947

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :, Internationally recognized dispute of Jammu and Kashmir region is the direct creation of India when in dire violation of the August 12, 1947, Standstill Agreement she committed military aggression by landing her troops at Srinagar airport on October 27, 1947.

Stating this in his conversation to APP here Wednesday Hameed Shaheen Alvi, Adviser to ex-Premier of AJK said that Maharaja Hari Singh had voluntarily offered on August 12, 1947 a Standstill Agreement (SA) to the government of Pakistan for latter's relations with the State of Jammu and Kashmir exactly as the British India government had with the Jammu and Kashmir state; Pakistan had accepted the Standstill Agreement forthwith and had conveyed its acceptance to the Maharaja on August 15, 1947, a day after emergence of Pakistan as an independent, sovereign state, he elaborated.

The Standstill Agreement establishes Pakistan's geographic sovereignty over Jammu and Kashmir as the subjects of foreign affairs, Currency, defence, communications and development of J&K had shifted into the geographic responsibility of Pakistan; Jammu and Kashmir as per the agreement had become a region of Pakistan.

And Indian aggression on Oct 27, 1947 was in fact double aggression, (1) against the Jammu and Kashmir territory and (2) against Pakistan to whom the suzerainty of J&K had transferred with the acceptance of the Standstill Agreement of August 12, 1947.

Adviser Hameed Shaheen Alvi suggested formation of a Legal Commission on Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan government to study all relevant aspects of the signing of the Standstill Agreement and post-Agreement geographic position of J&K; Pakistan should lodge a separate case of military aggression against her by India on October 27, 1947 in the UN Security Council; it becomes Pakistan's prior right to resort to this course of action, the Adviser hinted.

He remined that it was India who had taken Jammu and Kashmir as a dispute to the United Nations Security Council and got it listed as an international dispute on January 1, 1948; the Security Council after legnthy deliberations and listening to the representatives of Pakistan and India ruled for constitution of a Commission known as United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan, UNCIP, whose resolutions for holding an international UN-supervised plebiscite were accepted/signed by India and Pakistan; it is now the question of implementation of those resolutions and any deviation becomes gross violation of UN mandate over Kashmir, he added.

This centrality of the issue must form the subect of public debates in the February 5th Kashmir Solidarity Day observances by Kashmiris and the Pakistani nation, he suggested. Ends / APP /AHR