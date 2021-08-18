Kashmir dispute is major threat to peace in South Asia: Waza

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, has termed the Kashmir dispute as a major threat to peace in the South Asian region.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza in a statement issued in Srinagar said innocent Kashmiri youth are being killed by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), due to the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

He said that the people of IIOJK, particularly the residents of southern districts of Kashmir, had been left at the mercy of Indian forces' personnel, who are committing the worst human rights violations in the territory. Using military might to suppress the genuine aspirations of the Kashmiri people will not yield any results for the government of India as Kashmiris are committed to achieve their right to self-determination, he added.