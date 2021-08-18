UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Dispute Is Major Threat To Peace In South Asia: Waza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

Kashmir dispute is major threat to peace in South Asia: Waza

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, has termed the Kashmir dispute as a major threat to peace in the South Asian region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, has termed the Kashmir dispute as a major threat to peace in the South Asian region.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza in a statement issued in Srinagar said innocent Kashmiri youth are being killed by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), due to the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

He said that the people of IIOJK, particularly the residents of southern districts of Kashmir, had been left at the mercy of Indian forces' personnel, who are committing the worst human rights violations in the territory. Using military might to suppress the genuine aspirations of the Kashmiri people will not yield any results for the government of India as Kashmiris are committed to achieve their right to self-determination, he added.

Related Topics

India Jammu Srinagar Media Government Asia

Recent Stories

Batshuayi hails Besiktas move as an 'incredible op ..

Batshuayi hails Besiktas move as an 'incredible opportunity'

2 minutes ago
 Poland Deploys 1,000 Troops to Protect Border Alon ..

Poland Deploys 1,000 Troops to Protect Border Along Belarus - Interior Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Soldier martyred, one terrorist killed amid intens ..

Soldier martyred, one terrorist killed amid intense exchange of fire in SW

5 minutes ago
 Indian ITBP contingent returns from Afghanistan

Indian ITBP contingent returns from Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani Foreign Ministry Discusses Evacuation Fr ..

Pakistani Foreign Ministry Discusses Evacuation From Kabul With Chinese Counterp ..

5 minutes ago
 IFRC Urges Wealthy Nations to Share Vaccines With ..

IFRC Urges Wealthy Nations to Share Vaccines With Southeast Asia Leading in Deat ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.