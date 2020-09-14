Kashmir dispute lies in implementation of UN resolutions: DPM

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM) had made it clear to India that a solution to the Kashmir dispute lies in implementation of the United Nations (UN) resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM) had made it clear to India that a solution to the Kashmir dispute lies in implementation of the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

DPM General Secretary Pir Hilal Ahmed said the Kashmiri people had given immense sacrifices to take the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said the day is not far when Kashmir will be free from the clutches of India and Kashmiri people will see the dawn of freedom.

India had occupied Kashmir by force and it New Delhi should not forget that the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people could not be suppressed at the gunpoint.

Pir Hilal said that India should read the writing on the wall that the Kashmiri people had never accepted India's forcible occupation and would never do so. The Hurriyat leader said that the Kashmir dispute had been lingering for the past seven decades because of India's stubbornness while Pakistan has been working for a peaceful solution to this conflict since day one.