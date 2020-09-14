UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Dispute Lies In Implementation Of UN Resolutions: DPM

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 02:46 PM

Kashmir dispute lies in implementation of UN resolutions: DPM

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM) had made it clear to India that a solution to the Kashmir dispute lies in implementation of the United Nations (UN) resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM) had made it clear to India that a solution to the Kashmir dispute lies in implementation of the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

DPM General Secretary Pir Hilal Ahmed said the Kashmiri people had given immense sacrifices to take the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said the day is not far when Kashmir will be free from the clutches of India and Kashmiri people will see the dawn of freedom.

India had occupied Kashmir by force and it New Delhi should not forget that the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people could not be suppressed at the gunpoint.

Pir Hilal said that India should read the writing on the wall that the Kashmiri people had never accepted India's forcible occupation and would never do so. The Hurriyat leader said that the Kashmir dispute had been lingering for the past seven decades because of India's stubbornness while Pakistan has been working for a peaceful solution to this conflict since day one.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Jammu New Delhi Media From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs recycles counterfeit pieces for 46 i ..

10 minutes ago

Casting of Ali Zafar for TECNO’s “Real Hero” ..

14 minutes ago

Brother-in-law in Lahore Motorway gang-rape case s ..

22 minutes ago

Afghan Government Team Seeks to End Ongoing War, V ..

1 minute ago

Rizwan needs to establish him as an opener: Kamran ..

1 minute ago

Measures taken for improving routine immunization: ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.