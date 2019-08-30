UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Dispute May Lead To Nuclear War: Hurriyat Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:27 PM

Kashmir dispute may lead to nuclear war: Hurriyat leaders

In Indian occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat activists have warned the Indian rulers, who are claiming Jammu and Kashmir as an internal matter of India, that the unresolved Kashmir dispute posed a serious threat of atomic war in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat activists have warned the Indian rulers, who are claiming Jammu and Kashmir as an internal matter of India, that the unresolved Kashmir dispute posed a serious threat of atomic war in South Asia.

The Hurriyat activists in posters and handbills issued in occupied Kashmir said that in such a war, millions of people would be die, Kashmir Media service reported.

They said that the world powers must realize the fact that Pakistan would not hesitate to use any option, even atomic bomb, on the issue of Kashmir.

"With diplomatic channels down, trade relations snapped, train service suspended and if the tension prolongs, it is difficult to say what's in store in the days to come. However, if the world powers do not play their role, then any kind of war was possible in the region and such a situation will not be in anybody's interest," they added.

The Hurriyat activists asked the people to come to the streets and stage protests to defeat India's designs of finishing the Kashmiris' identity and changing the demographic composition of the territory.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Jammu Media Asia Million

Recent Stories

Solidarity with forcible disappeared persons acros ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS organised Rally’s in all campuses to demons ..

6 minutes ago

Overwhelming majority of Pakistanis (87%) think it ..

6 minutes ago

Schedule of Bangladesh women’s team to Pakistan ..

6 minutes ago

Sweden to Mediate Peaceful Settlement of Yemeni Cr ..

3 minutes ago

EU Prioritizes Diplomatic Dialogue With Iran Over ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.