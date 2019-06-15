Kashmir dispute threat to regional peace: Maulana Hami

Chairman Karwan-e-Islami, Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami in Indian Occupied Kashmir has said that unresolved Kashmir dispute is a threat to regional peace.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Karwan-e-Islami, Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami in Indian Occupied Kashmir has said that unresolved Kashmir dispute is a threat to regional peace.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami addressing a public gathering at Nasrullahpora in Budgam urged India and Pakistan to come to the negotiation table so that all pending issues including the Kashmir dispute could be resolved in an amicable and dignified manner.

He said fighting wars would only lead to the loss of human lives as solution to any issue cannot be achieved through military might.

He expressed hope that India and Pakistan would show political maturity and take concrete steps towards resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.