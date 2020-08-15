The people at either side of the Line of Control - Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) Saturday observed India's independence day as black day to mark extreme protest against illegal occupation of a large part of Jammu and Kashmir state by India and to condemn ruthless continual use of force against the innocent people of the besieged IIOJK currently turned into world's largest prison ever since the recent scraping of the special status of the disputed state by Delhi's fascist regime since August 5 last year

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) : The people at either side of the Line of Control - Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) Saturday observed India's independence day as black day to mark extreme protest against illegal occupation of a large part of Jammu and Kashmir state by India and to condemn ruthless continual use of force against the innocent people of the besieged IIOJK currently turned into world's largest prison ever since the recent scraping of the special status of the disputed state by Delhi's fascist regime since August 5 last year.

A mass protest rally held in Mirpur to observe the black day, through a unanimously passed resolution warned India to abstain from launching any aggression against Pakistan or Azad Jammu & Kashmir. "Every individual of AJK is fully prepared to make defense of inch after inch of the motherland shoulder to shoulder with valiant armed forces of Pakistan if India dared to launch any attack against Pakistan or AJK", the rally declared.

The rally thanked and paid tributes to the people and the government of Pakistan especially Prime Minister Imran Khan's assurance, during his visit to Muzaffarabad on August 5 this year, of his unequivocal full support to Kashmiris struggle for right self determination besides Pakistan's full befitting response to any impending Indian aggression against Azad Jammu & Kashmir from across the LoC.

This year Jammu & Kashmir people are observing India's Independence Day as black day with more traditional hatred and resentment against India because of her August 05 last year sinister act of abrogating the special status of the world-acknowledged disputed status of the Jammu & Kashmir state through revocation of Articles-370 and 35-A of her constitution violating United Nations resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir issue.

The Indian independence day was marked with mass anti-India protest rallies and demonstrations in all small and major towns in the liberated territory including capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Bagh, Palandri, Neelam valley, Jhelum valley, Havaili and other towns and villages.

The people from diverse segments of the civil society including social, political and other public representative organization attended the rallies holding black flags and wearing black bands around their arms to mark Indian independence day as black day.

In Mirpur led by the elders of the city representing all walks of life including social and political workers, employees of private and public sector organizations and others, the rally marched the major city streets including Quid- e- Azam Chowk, Mian Muhammad Road, Allama Iqbal Roa and central Shaheed chowk raising slogans 'Pakistan zindabad' and for the valiant armed forces of the country.

India has imposed indefinite curfew besides other sanctions including the communication blockade in IIOJK since over past one year from the black day of August 5 besieging the innocent population into their houses at gunpoint of her over a million of occupying armed military and para-military troops - with nefarious designs to curb their voice against her (New Delhi) the cowardly act of revoking special status of the disputed Himalayan State- denying all international norms and commitments especially the UN resolutions of Jammu & Kashmir issue.

Through various unanimously-passed resolutions, the rally declared that the people of Jammu & Kashmir were rendering unprecedented sacrifices for the last 73 years to achieve the goal of freedom of the occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian yoke and to decide about their destiny through free and fair plebiscite under the spirit of the international norms and commitments.

he rally expressed grave concerns over the fast-deteriorating conditions of the people in strife-torn and fully-locked indefinite curfew-riddled Indian held Jammu and Kashmir since past 10 days. India, it said, had turned the occupied valley into the world largest jail and the garrison.