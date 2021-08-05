Kashmir Exploitation Day" observes in GB

"Kashmir Exploitation Day" was observed in all ten districts of Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :"Kashmir Exploitation Day" was observed in all ten districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the occasion processions, seminars and rallies were held at various places of GB where speakers highlighted the Indian atrocities on occupied Jamu and Kashmir.Main event was held at Chinar Bagh Gilgit with Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid as the chief guest. Apart from them members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, students of different schools and people from different walks of life participated in the event. A minute of silence was observed and a special prayer was offered to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion,the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan said that there was no precedent in the history of heating up the oppression, tyranny and exploitation by Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that two years has passed but curfew has been imposed in occupied Jammu and Kashmir till now, adding that the oppressed people of Kashmir were suffering from severe anguish, anxiety and fear.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister said that Indian atrocities could no longer deprive Kashmiris of their rights of self determination.

"Pakistan's independence was incomplete until the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir get rid of Indian atrocities" Chief Minister GB added.

He said that due to lack of interest of our rulers in the past the issue could not be brought to the notice of the world but now Pakistan has got a sincere leader in the form of Imran Khan who was working day and night for the development and prosperity of the country.

"Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was working hard and at the same time exposing the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris at the international level in real sense and the day was not far when the occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Imran Khan would be a part of Pakistan" said Khalid Khursheed.

He urged on UNO and International Community to play their role in ending Indian atrocities and tyranny on Kashmiris and force India to grant them the right to self-determination in the light of UN resolutions.

Earlier, a protest rally and walk was held at Chinar Bagh Gilgit under the leadership of Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister. The participants of the rally were holding placards and banners with slogans against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.