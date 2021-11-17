UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Families Demand Bodies Of Men Killed During Search

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Kashmir families demand bodies of men killed during search

Relatives and neighbours of two men killed during a security operation in Indian-administered Kashmir demanded Wednesday that their bodies be returned, denying the pair were associated with militants

Srinagar, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Relatives and neighbours of two men killed during a security operation in Indian-administered Kashmir demanded Wednesday that their bodies be returned, denying the pair were associated with militants.

Police said the men died in "crossfire" on Monday during a shoot-out alongside two suspected rebels also killed in the incident in Srinagar, the restive territory's main administrative hub.

But their families have accused security forces of murdering them in "cold blood" after taking them into a commercial complex to help search for alleged insurgents.

"Today it happened to us, tomorrow it can happen to anyone," said Abdul Majeed Bhat, whose brother Mohammad owned the building and was killed in the incident.

He was among dozens of people staging a sit-in protest outside Press Enclave, where most of the region's media offices are located, and holding signs to demand justice.

"We'll not rest until my brother's body is returned to us," Bhat told AFP. "I appeal to every Kashmiri to protest for the same."

Related Topics

Militants Protest Died Srinagar Same Hub Media Blood

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole South African President on dea ..

UAE leaders condole South African President on death of former president

1 minute ago
 South Korea Calls for Norms Following Russian Anti ..

South Korea Calls for Norms Following Russian Anti-Satellite Test - Foreign Mini ..

6 minutes ago
 US, EU, Japan Trade Ministers to Meet at Upcoming ..

US, EU, Japan Trade Ministers to Meet at Upcoming WTO Ministerial in Geneva - St ..

6 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues new guidance on anti-money laundering ..

CBUAE issues new guidance on anti-money laundering, combatting the financing of ..

16 minutes ago
 Parliament approves Islamabad Rent Restriction (Am ..

Parliament approves Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2021

7 minutes ago
 Nawaz must return from abroad, if he respect court ..

Nawaz must return from abroad, if he respect courts: SACM Punjab

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.