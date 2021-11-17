Kashmir families demand bodies of men killed during search

Relatives and neighbours of two men killed during a security operation in Indian-administered Kashmir demanded Wednesday that their bodies be returned, denying the pair were associated with militants

Srinagar, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Relatives and neighbours of two men killed during a security operation in Indian-administered Kashmir demanded Wednesday that their bodies be returned, denying the pair were associated with militants.

Police said the men died in "crossfire" on Monday during a shoot-out alongside two suspected rebels also killed in the incident in Srinagar, the restive territory's main administrative hub.

But their families have accused security forces of murdering them in "cold blood" after taking them into a commercial complex to help search for alleged insurgents.

"Today it happened to us, tomorrow it can happen to anyone," said Abdul Majeed Bhat, whose brother Mohammad owned the building and was killed in the incident.

He was among dozens of people staging a sit-in protest outside Press Enclave, where most of the region's media offices are located, and holding signs to demand justice.

"We'll not rest until my brother's body is returned to us," Bhat told AFP. "I appeal to every Kashmiri to protest for the same."