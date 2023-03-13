Kashmir festival;T20 cricket tournament of special children, horse & Cattle shows included

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Minister for Power and Water Resources, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, and Minister of Physical Planning & Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan on Monday announced that various colourful programs, under the scheduled 5-day Kashmir Festival, will be hosted in all three divisions of AJK from March 16.

This landmark Kashmir Festivities will take place in Mirpur from March 16 to 20 to celebrate the arrival of spring, followed by the Eid-ul-Fitr festival in the State metropolis Muzaffarabad and then the Poonch festival to be held in Rawalakot and other districts of Poonch division, the ministers told a media conference.

The Director General of Sports Mehrban Rashid, Director of Sports and Youth Amjad Ali Mughal, newly elected Chairman of the District Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, Deputy Mayor Mohammad Ramzan Chughtai and Deputy Director of Sports Sardar Mohammad Yasin print and electronic journalists were present on this occasion.

The AJK minters said that the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, cabinet members elected members high ups from AJK &Pakistan, and a large number of people from the general public will participate in this Kashmir Festival events.

The ministers said that the main objective of the series of events of Kashmir Festival is to promote the culture, heritage, hospitality heavenly beauty of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and to inspire young people to participate in local sports and other cultural activities. These events and festivals will promote tourism and other healthy recreational activities not only in Mirpur but also across the Azad State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Spring Festival at Mirpur will commence on 16the of March with its inaugurational event of T20 cricket match between special children, hourse riding, horse dance cattle show and many other interesting events the ministers explored saying we would also start a shuttle service for visitors, viewers and tourists and public from Asfa Bhatto Park to Gurdawara Alipur, Old Mirpur City and New Mirpur city.

Chairman of the Kashmir Festival Committee and Minister of Power and Water Resources Chaudhry Arshad Hussain stated that the five-day spring festival is being held in a traditional manner. Different kind of healthy and recreational activities will be available to youth and tourists.

This will increase tourist activities, business and economical activities across the state and accomplish the Prime Ministers' vision to make AJK a tourist hub.