UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Foundation Launches Campaign To Trace , Help Needy In Besieged IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:43 PM

Kashmir Foundation launches campaign to trace , help needy in besieged IIOJK

Kashmir Foundation a Europe based online initiative that intended to extend emergency medical and financial support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who currently were experiencing the difficult phase of their lives since August 5, 2019 when the Indian government scrapped the special status of the disputed state of Jammu & Kashmir granted under Article 370 which guaranteed significant autonomy for the internationally-acknowledged disputed Muslim-majority state, the organizers said on Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) : Kashmir Foundation a Europe based online initiative that intended to extend emergency medical and financial support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who currently were experiencing the difficult phase of their lives since August 5, 2019 when the Indian government scrapped the special status of the disputed state of Jammu & Kashmir granted under Article 370 which guaranteed significant autonomy for the internationally-acknowledged disputed Muslim-majority state, the organizers said on Saturday.

As the people of IIOJK have been confined to their homes for almost a year, the current COVID- 19 pandemic added more miseries to their already troubled lives. It is nearly impossible to live a normal life under such dire circumstances, especially for those families where the lockdown has affected the financial condition drastically and has made it difficult for them to live a normal life.

It got more challenging during some heath or emergency crisis. However, fortunately, or unfortunately Kashmir had been surviving this from August 2019, almost a year now, along with the restrictions had been imposed all this time, says a news statement issued here.

Thereby, it is likely to be understood in what condition some people may be in, especially the ones having no alternate financial support to rely on.

We cannot determine the extent of difficulties and struggles, however, we can play a vital role in making their lives easier, especially the ones in need.

There are several NGOs and other organizations already are working for the cause of providing essentials to the needy. However, Kashmir Foundation looks forward to promoting this cause online as it can be helpful in introducing this cause to the larger audience especially in current times and therefore creates an online platform to contribute to this cause.

It also initiates to mobilize network to identify families and the persons in need of emergency health aid and support. This online initiative mainly aspires to: � Meet the basic requirements of people such as food and other things as many families are out of food stock and other basic essentials due to one year imposed lockdown.

Help those in need of emergency health aid and financial support. This online initiative will be promoted through the campaigns published via -www.kashmirwatch.com- a news portal affiliated with www.kashmir.foundation.

In this regard Kashmir.Foundation has launched its first appeal on behalf of a 19 years old Kashmiri student who is a cancer patient with the details available at the url www.kashmir.foundation/cases that contain the proof of his medical history and other related details, the statement concluded.

Related Topics

India Europe Student Jammu May August 2019 Cancer All From Government

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz says cheap electricity govt’s top p ..

8 minutes ago

CPEC Authority launches Internship Programme

18 minutes ago

M.S. Dhoni announces retirement from international ..

30 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent aid supplies for ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy continues rescue, relief operations ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews arrangements during Muharram- ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.