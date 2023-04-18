Kashmir gears up for celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr

Kashmiri Muslims will celebrate Eid ul Fitr simultaneously with the scheduled observance of the religious festival in Pakistan (most likely on April 22 on the sighting of Shawaal moon) with full traditional religious enthusiasm and devotion with the renewal of the resolve to continue acting upon and upholding the teachings of Islam

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) , Kashmiri Muslims will celebrate Eid ul Fitr simultaneously with the scheduled observance of the religious festival in Pakistan (most likely on April 22 on the sighting of Shawaal moon) with full traditional religious enthusiasm and devotion with the renewal of the resolve to continue acting upon and upholding the teachings of islam.

The brisk preparations are afoot at both sides of the LoC to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr with traditional religious zeal and fervor.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, early liberation of all occupied muslim homelands including Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special Eid ul Fitr prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley, Haveili and Hattiyan Bala districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs and open places.

In occupied Jammu Kashmir, the Kashmiri Muslims will celebrate Eid ul Fitr with renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle despite the stepped-up state terrorism by the Indian occupying forces.

The biggest Eid prayer congregations are scheduled to be held at Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar, according to the reports. Other big Eid congregations will also be held at Eidgahs and Jamia mosques in Baramulla, Kupwara, Islamabad , Pulwama, Jammu , Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kargil and Leh, the report said.