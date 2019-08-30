UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Hour Becomes Top Trend On Social Media

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 09:06 PM

Kashmir hour becomes top trend on social media

Kashmir Hour on PM Imran Khan call became top trend on social media all over the world as well as in India

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Kashmir Hour on PM Imran Khan call became top trend on social media all over the world as well as in India. Kashmir hour called by PM Imran khan became top trend all over the world.

Social media users showed strong solidarity with Kashmir. Kashmir hour trend remains on second position in India. Social media users tweet for Kashmir to show their solidarity.#Save_Kashmir also remained top trend. Pakistani users have said that we are one nation one voice and we are with Kashmir. People posted Kashmir Hour videos on social media.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan World Social Media Media All Top

Recent Stories

PIA to pursue independent, sustainable business pl ..

2 minutes ago

Unprecedented restrictions put Kashmir into state ..

2 minutes ago

4-year-old girl killed in firing by father in Sukk ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court orders tenant to vacate rented home ..

9 minutes ago

Despite court orders former President not allowed ..

9 minutes ago

Indian forces committing systematic HR violations ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.