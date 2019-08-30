Kashmir hour becomes top trend on social media

Kashmir Hour on PM Imran Khan call became top trend on social media all over the world as well as in India

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Kashmir Hour on PM Imran Khan call became top trend on social media all over the world as well as in India. Kashmir hour called by PM Imran khan became top trend all over the world.

Social media users showed strong solidarity with Kashmir. Kashmir hour trend remains on second position in India. Social media users tweet for Kashmir to show their solidarity.#Save_Kashmir also remained top trend. Pakistani users have said that we are one nation one voice and we are with Kashmir. People posted Kashmir Hour videos on social media.