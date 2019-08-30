Kashmir Hour observe to express Solidarity with Kashmiris

Like other part of the country Kashmir Hour was observed in district NaushahroFeroze on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Like other part of the country Kashmir Hour was observed in district Naushahro Feroze on Friday.

According to handout issued by the district information office, in this regard the main ceremony of Kashmir Solidarity Day was held at Deputy Commissioner Office at 12:00 pm the National Anthems of Pakistan and of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) played in a show of solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Deputy Commissioner Captain R Bilal Rao led a rally from Deputy Commissioner Office to judicial complex.to mark the Kashmir day, the large number of government officers, employees of different departments and the people belonging to all walks of life participate in the rally.

While addressing the participants the DC expressed the hope that the day of Kashmir's freedom was not far away. "We hope that it shouldn't take long before Kashmiris also attain their aspiration of getting freedom," he said.

The participants of the rally were carrying flags of both Pakistan and Azad Kashmir and chanting slogans for freedom of Kashmir, Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan, and Kashmir say Hamara Rishta Kia, and other slogans against the Indian barbarism on the Kashmir's people.

After Jumma congregations special prayers were offered in all mosques for the success of the Kashmiris.