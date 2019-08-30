Kashmir Hour observed across AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

Responding to the call of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir observed Solidarity Hour to support the people of Occupied Kashmir in their struggle for their right of self-determination

Rallies were held in AJK capital Muzaffarabad and other towns of the territory by different political organizations and education institutions expressing solidarity with the people who are locked behind an iron curtain for the last 25 days.

The main rally organized by Kashmir Liberation Cell at civil secretariat that was led by Prime Minister's Special Assistant Shehzad Arbab. The rally was participated in by large number of government employees.

Anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was played in rally at 12 noon after which participants chanted slogans against Indian occupation, withdrawal of special status of Occupied Kashmir by Indian government and continued lockdown of the Valley.

Shehzad Arbab said that Pakistan will never leave alone the people of Kashmir in their struggle for getting their right to self-determination. He said that the objective of observing Kashmir Hour was to reaffirm the resolve of the people and the government of Pakistan to continue political, moral and diplomatic support for the people of Kashmir.

Another rally was organized by the judges of Supreme Court and High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir at Chattar Chouk which was also participated by a large number of lawyers, staff of the courts besides the judges.

Acting Chief Justice AJK justice Saeed Akram led the rally from Supreme Court to Chattar Chouk where the protesters chanted anti India slogans and condemned India's unlawful and undemocratic steps being taken to consolidate its occupation on Kashmir.

Students of Azad Jammu and Kashmir also organized a rally at Azadi Chouk in central city to express solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. The participants chanted slogans against lock-down of the Valley and withdrawal of special status of Kashmir.

Rallies were also held in Mirpur, Kotli, Rawalakot. Bagh, Plundhari and other towns of Azad Jammu wherein the participants condemned the Indian atrocities and expressed solidarity with the people of Occupied Valley.