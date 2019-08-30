UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Hour Observed Across AJK With Renewed Pledge

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 07:20 PM

Kashmir Hour observed across AJK with renewed pledge

In response to the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday simultaneously with the nation-wide observance of the Kashmir Hour at 12.00 noon Friday to express solidarity with the suffering people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom of the motherland from long Indian subjugation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : In response to the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday simultaneously with the nation-wide observance of the Kashmir Hour at 12.00 noon Friday to express solidarity with the suffering people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom of the motherland from long Indian subjugation.

Besides Pakistan, special Kashmir Hour ceremonies in all small and major towns of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were the hallmark of the Day to reiterate full solidarity with the freedom-loving brethren of Kashmir besides to renew the pledge to continue giving unflinching and fullest support to Kashmiris' struggle for emancipation of the motherland from forced Indian rule.

The Day was observed by the people and the governments of Pakistan to renew the bondage of long and deep rooted love and affection by the people and the government of Pakistan which they have for their brethren of Jammu and Kashmir by extending all possible moral, political, diplomatic and otherwise support required to their indigenous struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian emancipation.

Elaborated programs included Kashmir Hour ceremonies at all major stations to observe the Solidarity Day besides chalking out programs at national and international level to express complete solidarity with the people of the Muslim-majority Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir where people have stood up with a new and high spirit of freedom of the motherland from long Indian subjugation.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir the people and the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as all social, political and human rights organizations across the liberated territory observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day to reiterate their solidarity with the people of Pakistan .

National anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played following the blowing of sirens to mark complete solidarity, sympathies, love and affection with the freedom-loving people of the curfew-clamped locked-down Indian Occupied Kashmir in these hours of trial.

Shops, business centers as well as private and public sector institutions pulled down their shutters and the vehicular traffic stayed off from all small and major roads with silence to pay respect to the Kashmiri martyrs.

The AJK government fully welcomed the call given by Prime Minister Imran Khan for observing Kashmir Hour to show full sympathies and solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

In Mirpur, a heavily attended Kashmir Solidarity Day rally was taken out from district court premises at 11.30 am which turned into a public congregation at central Shaheed chowk.

