Kashmir Hour observed across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Scenes of utmost sympathy, solidarity, support and adulation for the steadfast, stoic and rightful struggle of the Kashmiris against despotic Indian oppression by the people of Punjab were witnessed during the Kashmir Hour across the province on Friday.

Rallies were taken out in all major cities on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan as people started gathering a long before 12 noon to show solidarity with Kashmiri people in the wake of Indian persecution and curfew.

Special prayers for the freedom of Kashmir and stability of Pakistan were held by the prayer-leaders after the Friday prayer in Mosques across the province.

Lahorites expressed unprecedented affection and pathos for the Kashmiri brethren as political leadership led by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, businessmen, professionals, teachers, artists, sportsmen, students and members of civil society turned up to bemoan Indian high-handedness in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and express resolve that they stand by them against Indian atrocities.

The main ceremony, in the provincial metropolis, was held at the Charing Cross headed by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. Punjab chief minister also drove through the city to exhort the participants.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while speaking on the occasion said India's worst treatment in Occupied Kashmir was unprecedented in the human history.

"Today once again Pakistani nation has given a message to the world that Pakistan is firmly standing with Kashmiris", he added.

Though people faced traffic jam between 12:00 and 12:05 pm as national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played, nobody raised an eyebrow to show unity with the Kashmiri people.

It is pertinent to mention here that various government departments, corporations, private organizations and educational institutions also took out rallies on city roads to observe Kashmir hour with zeal and express solidarity with people of Kashmir. Most of the rallies merged with the main rally held at Charing Cross.

Participants of the rallies carried banners and placards inscribed with freedom slogans on behalf of Kashmiris and anti-Indian government, anti-Modi writings.They chanted slogans for early freedom of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Foolproof security arrangements were made in the city to provide security to the rallies taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

In Multan a large number of people assembled at clock tower cross-section to express solidarity with the people Kashmiri brethren.

The parliamentary secretary who is also the member of provincial level Kashmir Committee, addressed a big rally at Pak Gate.

He said by revoking special status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian PM actually made freedom of Kashmiris an inevitable outcome.

He added that the mammoth crowd demonstrated the love of Pakistani nation for the people of IOJ&K.

He said the bold stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and efficient diplomacy had highlighted the Kashmir issue and made the world leader ponder over the decades long ordeal of Kashmiri people.

Today, all the events and rallies organized across the province gave loud and clear message that Pakistan was standing with Kashmiri brethren and would not leave them alone in their just cause of freedom.