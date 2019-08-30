UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Hour Observed In Hazara Division

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 07:37 PM

Kashmir hour observed in Hazara division

Like other parts of the country people in Hazara division Friday also came out of their homes, offices, businesses to stand in solidarity with the people in occupied Kashmir on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country people in Hazara division Friday also came out of their homes, offices, businesses to stand in solidarity with the people in occupied Kashmir on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Students, government employees, and civil society joined hands at exactly 12pm while holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags and expressed resolve to support Kashmiris in the freedom movement.

In every city and town of Hazara region gatherings were held hundreds of thousands of the people participated to show solidarity with people of Indian held Kashmir.

In Abbottabad, more than a dozen rallies from various places were carried out. A rally of doctors and the employees of Ayub Medical Complex was organized and among others attended by Dean Ayub Medical College and Medical Director were present.

Another rally of PTI workers was also carried out and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Joint Secretary PTI district Abbottabad Javed Qureshi addressing the rally said whole Pakistan nation was standing with Kashmiris and would continue the struggle till the freedom of the Kashmir.

Meanwhile a rally was also organized by the district police Abbottabad which was led by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Muhammad Ali Babakhail and District Police Officer (DPO) Abbass Majeed Khan Marwat. A large number of people joined hands with police and chanted slogans in favour of Kashmiris. The rally started from Shaheen chowk and culminated at Jinnah Chowk.

In a similar way, the civil society participated in the rallies of traders and others associations held at various places in district Abbottabad. People of Torghar, Kohistan, Battagram, Manshera, and Haripur also organized rallies and meetings and resolved to support Kashmiris in liberation movement.

