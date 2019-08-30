Kashmir Hour observed in Lasbela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kashmir Hour was observed on Friday in respective areas of Lasbela district on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan

National Anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir were played at the office of Deputy Commissioner Lasbela. The movement of traffic was also stopped for 30 minutes at National Highway near DC Office to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

A rally was also taken out in supervision of Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Shabir Ahmed Mengal to express solidarity with people of Kashmir.

DPO Lasbela Agha Ramzan Ali, senior officials, tribal elders, teachers, political parties, students and citizens took part the solidarity rally of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, another rally was carried out which was led by Member of National Assembly Muhammad Aslam Bhootani from Giddani area to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

The participants of rallies chanted slogans "Kashmir has to become part of Pakistan", by holding placards inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiris and against the Modi government.