Kashmir Hour observed in Layyah

(@imziishan)

A big gathering of people, led by legislators, observed Kashmir Hour here on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :A big gathering of people, led by legislators, observed Kashmir Hour here on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

People stood still and traffic operation remained suspended as the proceedings began with playing of anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir.

Parliamentary Secretary Shahabuddin Khan Sehar, MPA, led a rally from TDA Chowk to Fawwara Chowk amid roaring slogans against India and in support of people of IOJ&K.

Addressing the gathering, Shahabuddin said that Indian mistake of revoking special status of Kashmir would soon result in freedom of people of IOJ&K. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's bold stance has awakened the conscience of the rest of the world and made it clear that Pakistan and the people of IOJ&K stand on high moral ground.

Special Assistant to CM Rafaqat Ali Gilani, PTI leader Chaudhry Basharat Ali Randhawa, Sajjan Khan Tangwani, deputy commissioner Zeeshan Javed also spoke.

People from different walks of life, civil society activists, government employees, teachers, students, lawyers, doctors, traders representatives participated.

Rallies were also taken out in Kot Sultan, Chowk Azam, Chobara, Fatehpur, Jamman Shah, Kiror Lal Eisan.

From different union councils, bodies of journalists, private schools, and NGOs also reached TDA Chowk in the form of rallies.

Meanwhile, superintendent district jail Muhammad Feroz Kalyar led a motorcycle rally of jail officials from district jail to TDA Chowk.