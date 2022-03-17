"Kashmir is an indivisible entity, only Kashmiris have right to decide their destiny": AJK PM

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) : While ruling out any out of the box solution of Kashmir dispute the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said "Kashmir is an indivisible entity and only Kashmiris have the right to decide about their own future.

The AJK PM said this while addressing Kashmir rally, held in.the State metropolis on Thursday under the aegis of All Parties Kashmir Conference.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said, "The future of Kashmir can only be decided by the people of Kashmir and this decision will be based on the supreme sacrifices rendered by our forefathers".

He made it clear that "Kashmir is a single entity and no conscious Kashmiri can even think about the partition of his/her motherland". Partition of Kashmir, he said, was no longer a feasible solution. So far as the freedom of the Indian occupied Kashmir issue is concerned the PM said that the entire leadership and the Kashmiri nation were one and united on the issue and every single Kashmiri wants that the issue be solved on the basis of universally accepted principle of right to self-determination.

He said that the people of Azad Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and people's massive presence in today's rally speaks volumes about their commitment and allegiance with Kashmir cause.He said that his government will continue to play its role in highlighting the Kashmir issue both at national and international level.

Hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan's clear-cut policy on Kashmir, the PM said that Imran Khan was a powerful voice of Kashmiris who vociferously raised the voice in favour of Kashmiris at every important international forum.Congratulating the APKC leadership for organizing such a big rally, he said, "It is commendable that the political leadership of Azad Kashmir has always played a positive and constructive role regarding Kashmir.

Referring to the precarious political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the AJK PM said, "India is trying to suppress the voice of Kashmiris through all means of oppression and suppression".Denouncing the Indian government's unilateral decision to strip the region of its autonomy, the PM said, "After abrogation of article 370 and 35A the BJP government was now hatching conspiracies to change the demographics of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir".

The PM also praised the AJK president Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary for his selfless services for the cause of Kashmir.

Lauding the Prime Minister Imran Khan's successful anti-Islamophobia campaign, the AJK PM said that the UNGA's decision to declare 15 March as international day to counter Islamophobia was a big success. The UN's landmark decision, he said was a slap in the face of the Indian government that has been blindly pursuing its anti-Muslim Hindutva ideology. app/ahr