Kashmir is part of Pakistan socially, ideologically and naturally: Syed Yousaf Naseem

(@FahadShabbir)

Hurriyet Leader Syed Yousaf Naseem said on Wednesday that Pakistan was always committed to support legit struggle of people of Kashmir morally, diplomatically and politically because Kashmir was a part of Pakistan socially, ideologically and naturally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Hurriyet Leader Syed Yousaf Naseem said on Wednesday that Pakistan was always committed to support legit struggle of people of Kashmir morally, diplomatically and politically because Kashmir was a part of Pakistan socially, ideologically and naturally. Talking to a private news channel, he said the brave people of Kashmir had been rendering matchless sacrifices from decades.

Despite all the force and power, the people of Kashmir would never compromise on Kashmir cause.

He said India's claim of normalcy in held valley was based on falsehood. The recent unofficial visit of European delegation was not allowed to meet Hurriyet leaders, general public and only met with some pro Indian leaders. It was a controlled and arranged visit, he added.

Modi has projected the false picture of Kashmir to the world but it cannot be sustained for a long time.