(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that Kashmir issue was an unfinished agenda of the division of the subcontinent which would have to be settled in accordance with the UN Security Council's resolutions and aspirations of people of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that Kashmir issue was an unfinished agenda of the division of the subcontinent which would have to be settled in accordance with the UN Security Council's resolutions and aspirations of people of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir State.

He was addressing a reception given in his honor by a Pakistani expatriates leader Irfan ul Hassan Chaudhary in American city of Rhode Island, said a message released to the media here Thursday night.

The prime minister said that Indian unilateral act of changing the status of disputed state was a sheer violation of UNSC resolutions, all international conventions and bilateral agreements.

"India will be given a befitting response for its constitutional terrorism. It couldn't grab the fundamental rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir", Farooq added.

He further said that India by revoking article 370 had even lost its false claim over Kashmir and now its presence in Kashmir was nothing but just an illegal occupant force.

Referring to the deteriorating human rights situation in the Occupied Valley, the premier added that Kashmir had virtually become prison where curfew was imposed for indefinite time.

People were being picked up from their houses late night and shifted in the Indian torture cells outside the state.

"Eight million people were besieged in their houses and disconnected from the world. They do not have access to food and medicines", Haider said.

The premier told that people of Occupied Kashmir were struggling for their UN acknowledged right to self determination while India was trying to suppress their indigenous liberation movement.

While mentioning the mediation offer by US President Trump, he said that both Pakistan and Kashmiris have welcomed the gesture but India negated it and later altered the status of disputed state.

"Indian attitude pushing region towards instability and world bodies must take immediate notice of it too. He appealed to the peace loving countries of the world to also take notice of Indian defense minister's irresponsible and provocative statement.

The prime minister urged the Pakistani Kashmiri Americans to get involved to support the cause by raising strong voice for the rights of oppressed people to garner international support.

"We will perish or we will free ourselves from Indian occupation." he concluded.