Kashmir Issue Cannot Be Relegated To Bilateral Dispute: Sardar Masood Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:29 PM

Kashmir issue cannot be relegated to bilateral dispute: Sardar Masood Khan

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan has said that the people Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan believe that the Kashmir dispute can only be resolved through peaceful and diplomatic means

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan has said that the people Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan believe that the Kashmir dispute can only be resolved through peaceful and diplomatic means.The AJK President made these remarks while addressing a joint press conference along with a delegation of British Members of European Parliament (MEP) led by MEP Richard Corbett, Leader of the Labour Party inthe European Parliament and the Co-Chairperson of the Friends of KashmirGroup in the European Parliament.He added that the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan have openly welcomed President Trump's offer for third-party mediation on Kashmir, and would extend their wholehearted support to this momentous initiative.

"This is the first time that a sitting American President has made an offer of mediation on Kashmir. We must use this new diplomatic space for a just and lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with international law and aspirations of the Kashmiri people",he said.

Other members of the delegation who addressed the press conference included MEP Irina Von Weise, Vice-Chair Subcommittee on Human Rights and member Committee on Foreign Affairs in the European Parliament, MEP Shaffaq Mohammed, substitute member Subcommittee on Human Rights in the European Parliament, Councillor Nazia Rehman, Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International, and Brussels-based Kashmiri activist Sardar Sadique.The AJK President said that President Donald Trump's offer to mediate on Kashmir is a very positive development.

He said that Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir have warmly welcomed the offer and would support the diplomatic overture made by President Trump.He said that it would be politic and prudent for India to take the same constructive path and cooperate with the USA and Pakistan for exploring a solution through diplomatic means that could offer a win-win situation forIndia, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir.

