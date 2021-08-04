UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Issue Needed Resolution On Priority, Says Zawar Waraich

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Kashmir issue needed resolution on priority, says Zawar Waraich

Former Provincial Minister for Prisons, MPA Chaudhry Zawar Hussain Warraich has said that restoration of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and giving right of self-determination to its people should be given due importance by the international community and the United Nations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Provincial Minister for Prisons, MPA Chaudhry Zawar Hussain Warraich has said that restoration of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and giving right of self-determination to its people should be given due importance by the international community and the United Nations.

Zawar Hussain said that the people of IIOJ&K were looking towards the international community for an end to their decades old ordeal. Pakistan stood by the people of IIOJ&K in every situation and this support would continue till the provision of basic rights to the Kashmiris, he said while talking to APP.

He said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the case of IIOJ&K at all forums mobilizing the public opinion and the effort, he added, was gradually changing mindset of the world regarding the issue.

He said that the people of occupied valley rendered sacrifices and faced brutality of the Indian forces in struggle for their rights and these violations were touching a new peak since the day the Indian government revoked the special status of IIOJ&K. He said that the international community must pay attention to the issue and play role to resolve Kashmir issue for sustainable peace in the region and to provide basic rights to the people of IIOJ&K. He also urged all international human rights organizations to raise voice on human rights violations in the Indian occupied valley.

Warraich maintained that revocation of Kashmir's special status by the Indian government on August 05, 2019, was an attempt to discourage Kashmiris in their struggle of self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu August 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

Azam Khan ruled out from second and third T20Is ag ..

Azam Khan ruled out from second and third T20Is against West Indies

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,470 reco ..

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,470 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

18 minutes ago
 Islamic new year holiday for private sector announ ..

Islamic new year holiday for private sector announced

18 minutes ago
 Senate body adjourned due to absence of Secretary ..

Senate body adjourned due to absence of Secretary Parliamentary Affairs

3 minutes ago
 World must play role for restoration of Kashmir's ..

World must play role for restoration of Kashmir's special status, Kashmiris' rig ..

3 minutes ago
 DC for religious harmony, brotherhood

DC for religious harmony, brotherhood

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.