Kashmir issue needed resolution on priority, says Zawar Waraich

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Provincial Minister for Prisons, MPA Chaudhry Zawar Hussain Warraich has said that restoration of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and giving right of self-determination to its people should be given due importance by the international community and the United Nations.

Zawar Hussain said that the people of IIOJ&K were looking towards the international community for an end to their decades old ordeal. Pakistan stood by the people of IIOJ&K in every situation and this support would continue till the provision of basic rights to the Kashmiris, he said while talking to APP.

He said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the case of IIOJ&K at all forums mobilizing the public opinion and the effort, he added, was gradually changing mindset of the world regarding the issue.

He said that the people of occupied valley rendered sacrifices and faced brutality of the Indian forces in struggle for their rights and these violations were touching a new peak since the day the Indian government revoked the special status of IIOJ&K. He said that the international community must pay attention to the issue and play role to resolve Kashmir issue for sustainable peace in the region and to provide basic rights to the people of IIOJ&K. He also urged all international human rights organizations to raise voice on human rights violations in the Indian occupied valley.

Warraich maintained that revocation of Kashmir's special status by the Indian government on August 05, 2019, was an attempt to discourage Kashmiris in their struggle of self-determination.