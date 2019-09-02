Kashmir issue primarily involves fate of 16 mln people, not a territorial dispute: AJK HCBA

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Monday called upon the peace and human rights loving comity of the nations to immediately move for helping the global Kashmir issue settled in line with the United Nations resolutions to avert the threat of the much-predicted nuclear conflict between the two nuclear neighbours India and Pakistan

Addressing a news conference here at Kashmir Press Club, President of AJK HCBA Raja Khalid Mahmood Advocate said the continual hostile and stubborn attitude of India towards Kashmir issue especially the stabbing of international norms and commitments including United Nations resolutions through scraping of special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state by New Delhi, have put the global peace in general and in South Asia in particular on stake.

The AJK HCBA president was flanked by seasoned Kashmiri legal experts including former Secretary General of AJK Supreme Court Bar Association Mian Sultan Mahmood Advocate and Sardar Shehzad Ahmed Advocate, former Secretary General Mirpur District Bar Association Raja Imtiaz Hussain Advocaate, Joint Secretary AJK HCBA Umair Gulzareen Advocate, Sardar Majid Ali Khan Advocate and others.

The lawyers expressed grave concern over the ongoing siege, communication blockade and India's state-sponsored repression against innocent and defenseless civilians in the bleeding valley of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They vehemently condemned the continued curfew in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, restrictions in access to information and human rights violations committed by the Indian occupational troops.

Addressing the press conference, the AJK HCBA President Raja Khalid Mahmood Advocate said Kashmir was not a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan. "Rather it is an internationally-acknowledged issue of human rights which involves the fate of over 16 million people of Jammu and Kashmir state - who were assured to be granted their birth-right to decide about their destine through a free and fair plebiscite as declared in the United Nations resolutions," he underlined.

"Kashmir issue can much more and better muster world's sympathy for its early solution if it was raised as a human rights issue of the right of self determination which India is denying at the might of her military power in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since last 72 years," he emphasized.

He expressed satisfaction over sitting Pakistan government's untiring sincere efforts at diplomatic front for securing support and sympathies of the international community for the early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue and most particularly to get the innocent Kashmiris freed of the ongoing siege in, now world's largest garrison of the Indian occupying forces the bleeding Indian held state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said after the recent abrogation of the special status of the disputed Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir by India, there was no any constitution in Indian held Jammu and Kashmir state at present. In such circumstances AJK government should announce to extend its constitution and constitutional jurisdiction to the entire Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir state being the representative government of all regions of the disintegrated disputed Jammu Kashmir state including Indian occupied Kashmir valley, Jammu and Ladaakh region as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit/ Baltistan.

Addressing news conference former Secretary General AJK SCBA Mian Sultan Mahmood Advocate expressed concern over fast deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir where more than 9 million Kashmiri Muslims have been caged under the sinister move of ethnic cleansing of the Muslim-majority disputed occupied state.

"India is committing the worst human rights abuses in Kashmir", he underlined adding that time has come for the United Nations, the international community and the Western countries to move beyond condemnation and directly impose economic sanctions on India".

He called upon the comity of nations including the international forums claiming to be the champions of the custodians of human rights the world over, to take immediate notice of the increased human rights abuses in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir where India has unleashed the reign of history's worst state terrorism at the might of her forcibly and illegally launched occupational military troops since past 72 years.

The lawyers leader underlined that not a single day was left when the innocent Kashmiris were butchered since the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party government came into power in New Delhi.

He continued to say "the criminal silence of the international community especially Muslim Ummah over the worsening conditions of the Muslim-majority in Indian held valley at the hands of Indian occupying forces is highly regrettable".

"The international silence over Kashmir has also encouraged a culture of impunity that fashioned many bloody days over the years. Indian forces are conducting these repressive operations with full legal cover and without fearing of accountability," Sultan lamented.

"Unless the UN resolutions on the Kashmir conundrum are implemented, the dark night of tyranny and oppression will continue to prevail in the valley. To stop senseless killing in Kashmir, the peace-loving nations should pressurize India for the resolution of the Kashmir conflict in a timely manner and to the satisfaction of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he urged.