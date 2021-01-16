UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Issue Resolution Guarantees Right Of Self Determination To Over 130 Mln Kashmiris: Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 02:00 PM

Kashmir issue resolution guarantees right of self determination to over 130 mln Kashmiris: Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that the resolution of Kashmir issue was question of granting the birth right of self determination to over 130 million Jammu & Kashmir people in accordance with the United Nations resolutions

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that the resolution of Kashmir issue was question of granting the birth right of self determination to over 130 million Jammu & Kashmir people in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

Talking to mediamen here late Friday, the PM said India had become chairman of two committees of the United Nations Security council which was a matter of serious concern.

He urged upon the Foreign office of Pakistan to play its vibrant and effective role at diplomatic level to apprise the world community about Indian forces repressions and expose the Indian nefarious designs over the globe.

He said the BJP government was bent upon to change the demography of the state and if the same situation continues in occupied Kashmir the Indian government will give permanent citizenship to retired army personals and BJP extremists in a bid to change the demography of the state.

Prime Minister said that next general elections in Azad Kashmir will be conducted free, fair and impartial manner however the Gilgit Baltistan episode will not be allowed to repeat in Azad Kashmir and added that holding of transparent elections on reserved seats for Jammu and Kashmir refugees is big challenge.

He said the government has fulfilled all the commitments made with the people and revolutionary steps have been taken for the wellbeing of the people of the state.

Referring to the achievements of his government he said establishment of good governance, education, health and improvement of infrastructure increase in the seats of judges were the achievements of the government.

He said developmental budgets were increased manifold to project maximum funds for the developmental sector to provide fruits development at the door steps of the common man.

He said two billion rupees subsidy has been given to people on flour prices and the prices of flour were cheaper in Azad Kashmir than that of Pakistan.

He said the government was taking concrete steps on education, health and infrastructure sectors and has also made the Public Service Commission more vibrant.

He said under new educational packages eight inter colleges upgraded into degree colleges, fifteen high schools into higher secondary schools while 61 middle schools into high schools to improve the educational standard in the State.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Prime Minister World Army United Nations Education Jammu Man Gilgit Baltistan Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir Citizenship All Government Refugee Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

Ambassador Haque meets with China's Vice Minister ..

4 minutes ago

District admin officers inspect anti-polio campaig ..

5 minutes ago

Sama Satta Police arrest two drug peddlers in baha ..

5 minutes ago

Iran Fired Long-Range Missiles in Drills Hitting T ..

5 minutes ago

BJP-RSS regime taking steps to alter demography, g ..

5 minutes ago

Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza to umpire South Africa Te ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.