Kashmir issue resolution guarantees right of self determination to over 130 mln Kashmiris: Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that the resolution of Kashmir issue was question of granting the birth right of self determination to over 130 million Jammu & Kashmir people in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

Talking to mediamen here late Friday, the PM said India had become chairman of two committees of the United Nations Security council which was a matter of serious concern.

He urged upon the Foreign office of Pakistan to play its vibrant and effective role at diplomatic level to apprise the world community about Indian forces repressions and expose the Indian nefarious designs over the globe.

He said the BJP government was bent upon to change the demography of the state and if the same situation continues in occupied Kashmir the Indian government will give permanent citizenship to retired army personals and BJP extremists in a bid to change the demography of the state.

Prime Minister said that next general elections in Azad Kashmir will be conducted free, fair and impartial manner however the Gilgit Baltistan episode will not be allowed to repeat in Azad Kashmir and added that holding of transparent elections on reserved seats for Jammu and Kashmir refugees is big challenge.

He said the government has fulfilled all the commitments made with the people and revolutionary steps have been taken for the wellbeing of the people of the state.

Referring to the achievements of his government he said establishment of good governance, education, health and improvement of infrastructure increase in the seats of judges were the achievements of the government.

He said developmental budgets were increased manifold to project maximum funds for the developmental sector to provide fruits development at the door steps of the common man.

He said two billion rupees subsidy has been given to people on flour prices and the prices of flour were cheaper in Azad Kashmir than that of Pakistan.

He said the government was taking concrete steps on education, health and infrastructure sectors and has also made the Public Service Commission more vibrant.

He said under new educational packages eight inter colleges upgraded into degree colleges, fifteen high schools into higher secondary schools while 61 middle schools into high schools to improve the educational standard in the State.