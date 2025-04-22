Kashmir Issue Stands As Unfinished Agenda For Completing Pakistan: Noon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 07:18 PM
MIRPUR (AJK), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee in the National Assembly, Rana Qasim Noon has said that Kashmir Issue stood as unfinished agenda of the completion of Pakistan. He urged the international community to perform its role for early settlement of Kashmir issue under UN resolutions to end the much prolonged prevailing unrest in the region.
“Pakistan is incomplete without its jugular vein, Kashmir ,” Noon said while addressing a news conference after chairing a high-level in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee here Tuesday.
The meeting was attended among others including Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Anwarul Haq, members of the Parliamentary Committee, concerned Federal Ministers , AJK Assembly members and high ranking officials of the concerned functionaries of the government.
The Kashmir Committee Chairman while unveiling the salient features of holding of the series of the meetings of his committee on various parts of AJK, said that the committee had decided to take up Kashmir issue at every relevant international forum including OIC, European Union and others .
He said that the committee had also decided not to allow Kashmir issue to be thrown in black burner- since the issue primarily involve the completion of Pakistan.
He declared that security and stability of both Pakistan and Kashmir was interlinked to each other.
To a question, Noon said that Pakistan would take up the blatant violations of UN resolutions on Kashmir on the part of India through unwarranted and sinister August 5, 2019 action abrogating special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state in her forced and unlawful occupation.
The Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee said that Pakistan was fully committed to continue its moral political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their just and principled struggle for freedom of the occupied Kashmir from Indian unlawful occupation besides for the speedy progress of AJK, which, he added, was the base camp of the Kashmir freedom movement.
Qasim Noon said that Pakistan government has not only decided to facilitate to AJK Government for restoration of already available airports in Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot, but also to establish an international airport in the Kashmiri expatriates city of Mirpur AJK, meeting the long cherished demands of the AJK population, he declared.
He further said that classes of various foreign languages would be started in AHK educational institutions to facilitate the skilled and educated unemployed youth seeking to serve in abroad in various professions without any language problem.
The chairman said that no body would be allowed to disturb the prevailing conducive atmosphere of AJK strictly frustrating the abortive attempt of the 5th generation war.
"We have to save our young generation from the maneuverings in the region, since Kashmir cause was the great asset of the martyrs," he observed.
Rana Qasim Noon strongly condemned the continual reign of state terrorism, violence and massive human rights violations by Indian occupational forces in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state.
