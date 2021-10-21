Kashmir Liberation Cell Gets new DG - ERSHAD MAHMUD

Seasoned journalist, analyst, historian and expert on Kashmir affairs and Central Secretary Information PTI AJK has been appointed as Director General Kashmir Liberation Cell of Azad Jammu & Kashmir government

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) : Seasoned journalist, analyst, historian and expert on Kashmir affairs and Central Secretary Information PTI AJK has been appointed as Director General Kashmir Liberation Cell of Azad Jammu & Kashmir government.

Official Notification Issued by the Kashmir Liberation Cell Secretariat on Thursday said the Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Cell / Prime Minister of Azad Government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir has appointed Muhammad Irshad Mahmud as Director General (BPS 20) of Kashmir Liberation Cell, AJK government.

Ershad Mahmud is a keen observer of the Kashmir affairs and a native of Rawalakot, Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He attended series of national and international conferences on Kashmir issue both at home and abroad besides participating hundreds of talk shows on media.

Ershad Mahmud is also presently holding key slot as Executive Director of the world-fame Kashmiri think tank Center for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR) which managed series of the intra-Kashmir summits with prime focus to move ahead for lasting peace in South Asia through the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue.