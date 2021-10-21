UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Liberation Cell Gets New DG - ERSHAD MAHMUD

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:47 PM

Kashmir Liberation Cell Gets new DG - ERSHAD MAHMUD

Seasoned journalist, analyst, historian and expert on Kashmir affairs and Central Secretary Information PTI AJK has been appointed as Director General Kashmir Liberation Cell of Azad Jammu & Kashmir government

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) : Seasoned journalist, analyst, historian and expert on Kashmir affairs and Central Secretary Information PTI AJK has been appointed as Director General Kashmir Liberation Cell of Azad Jammu & Kashmir government.

Official Notification Issued by the Kashmir Liberation Cell Secretariat on Thursday said the Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Cell / Prime Minister of Azad Government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir has appointed Muhammad Irshad Mahmud as Director General (BPS 20) of Kashmir Liberation Cell, AJK government.

Ershad Mahmud is a keen observer of the Kashmir affairs and a native of Rawalakot, Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He attended series of national and international conferences on Kashmir issue both at home and abroad besides participating hundreds of talk shows on media.

Ershad Mahmud is also presently holding key slot as Executive Director of the world-fame Kashmiri think tank Center for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR) which managed series of the intra-Kashmir summits with prime focus to move ahead for lasting peace in South Asia through the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Jammu Tank Rawalakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Government Asia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launc ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launches &#039;Virtual Licence&#039 ..

3 minutes ago
 Comprehensive, well-devised anti-dengue plan being ..

Comprehensive, well-devised anti-dengue plan being implemented: SACM

38 seconds ago
 SHRVC plans to set up committee to inquire into un ..

SHRVC plans to set up committee to inquire into unprecedented suicide cases in S ..

39 seconds ago
 Rehman Malik slams Indian home minister for threat ..

Rehman Malik slams Indian home minister for threatening Pakistan

42 seconds ago
 Four-star Romanian general tasked with forming gov ..

Four-star Romanian general tasked with forming govt

47 seconds ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad arranged at Govt Associate College, ..

Mehfil-e-Milad arranged at Govt Associate College, Jhanda Chichi

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.